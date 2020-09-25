Search
The Chart for Service Properties Trust (SVC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Daisy Galbraith

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.28. The company’s stock price has collected -15.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Service Properties Trust Sends Notice of Payment Shortfall to Marriott for Agreement Covering 122 Hotels

Is It Worth Investing in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ :SVC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SVC is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Service Properties Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.33, which is $5.51 above the current price. SVC currently public float of 162.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVC was 2.27M shares.

SVC’s Market Performance

SVC stocks went down by -15.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.71% and a quarterly performance of -4.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.97% for Service Properties Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.74% for SVC stocks with a simple moving average of -39.90% for the last 200 days.

SVC Trading at -8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVC fell by -15.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, Service Properties Trust saw -70.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.32 for the present operating margin
  • +20.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Properties Trust stands at +11.21. The total capital return value is set at 1.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Service Properties Trust (SVC), the company’s capital structure generated 244.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.01. Total debt to assets is 67.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 257.48M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.58. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Quick Links