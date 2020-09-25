Search
ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Ethane Eddington

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.48. The company’s stock price has collected -12.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that ONEOK to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in ONEOK Inc. (NYSE :OKE) Right Now?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKE is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for ONEOK Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.41, which is $9.02 above the current price. OKE currently public float of 441.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKE was 5.13M shares.

OKE’s Market Performance

OKE stocks went down by -12.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.20% and a quarterly performance of -25.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for ONEOK Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.69% for OKE stocks with a simple moving average of -43.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $31 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKE reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for OKE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 28th, 2020.

OKE Trading at -12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE fell by -12.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.70. In addition, ONEOK Inc. saw -67.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from DERKSEN BRIAN L, who purchase 8,700 shares at the price of $22.70 back on Mar 25. After this action, DERKSEN BRIAN L now owns 13,800 shares of ONEOK Inc., valued at $197,527 using the latest closing price.

SPEARS MARY M, the VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of ONEOK Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $21.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that SPEARS MARY M is holding 5,115 shares at $42,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +18.46 for the present operating margin
  • +19.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONEOK Inc. stands at +12.64. The total capital return value is set at 10.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.48. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on ONEOK Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 204.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.19. Total debt to assets is 58.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 201.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 457.12M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

