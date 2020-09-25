Mattel Inc. (MAT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.83. The company’s stock price has collected -4.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that American Girl Declares the ’80s Are, Like, Totally Back!

Is It Worth Investing in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ :MAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAT is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Mattel Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.04, which is $1.55 above the current price. MAT currently public float of 345.92M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAT was 2.95M shares.

MAT’s Market Performance

MAT stocks went down by -4.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.62% and a quarterly performance of 20.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.97% for Mattel Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.38% for MAT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAT reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for MAT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 17th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to MAT, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

MAT Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.19. In addition, Mattel Inc. saw -16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.78 for the present operating margin

+43.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel Inc. stands at -4.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.00. Equity return is now at value -83.80, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 649.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.65. Total debt to assets is 59.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 634.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 10.74M with total debt to EBITDA at 8.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.