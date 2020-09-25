Search
Home Business
Business

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Melissa Arnold

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) went down by -4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.50. The company’s stock price has collected 12.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/21/20 that Tech IPOs Leave No Doubt—It’s Now Growth at Any Cost

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ :FROG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for JFrog Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FROG currently public float of 87.79M. Today, the average trading volume of FROG was 4.40M shares.

FROG’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.95% for FROG stocks with a simple moving average of 4.95% for the last 200 days.

FROG Trading at 4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.22% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG rose by +12.41%. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw 11.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Simon Frederic, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $40.92 back on Sep 18. After this action, Simon Frederic now owns 5,649,175 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $12,276,000 using the latest closing price.

Vitus Andrew L., the Director of JFrog Ltd., sale 1,085,177 shares at $40.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Vitus Andrew L. is holding 7,596,236 shares at $44,405,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -4.73 for the present operating margin
  • +80.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -5.15. The total capital return value is set at -3.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.86.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Previous articleThe Chart for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

Nicola Day - 0
Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) went up by 2.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.91. The...
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s...
Trending

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.18. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

Nicola Day - 0
Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) went up by 2.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.91. The...
View Post
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.18. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.94. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $261.94. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.94. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of KLA Corporation (KLAC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $218.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.04. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went down by -1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.73. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Equity Residential (EQR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.55. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels TFC After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.92. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Citizens Financial Group Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s...
Read more
Business

KBR Inc. (KBR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.92. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) went down by -3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.50. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

Nicola Day - 0
Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) went up by 2.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.91. The...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $261.94. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.28. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.43. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links