Is Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) a Keeper?

by Daisy Galbraith

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) went up by 6.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.29. The company’s stock price has collected -7.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Brickell Biotech Announces Approval of Sofpironium Bromide Gel, 5% in Japan for Treatment of Primary Axillary Hyperhidrosis Received by its Development Partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical

Is It Worth Investing in Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :BBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBI is at -0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Brickell Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50. BBI currently public float of 24.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBI was 1.89M shares.

BBI’s Market Performance

BBI stocks went down by -7.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.26% and a quarterly performance of -27.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.14% for Brickell Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.11% for BBI stocks with a simple moving average of -35.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on August 28th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBI reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for BBI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2020.

BBI Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBI rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8256. In addition, Brickell Biotech Inc. saw -48.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBI starting from McAvoy David R., who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Sep 18. After this action, McAvoy David R. now owns 6,000 shares of Brickell Biotech Inc., valued at $5,039 using the latest closing price.

McAvoy David R., the General Counsel and CCO of Brickell Biotech Inc., purchase 16,526 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that McAvoy David R. is holding 75,883 shares at $13,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -309.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brickell Biotech Inc. stands at -301.59. The total capital return value is set at -86.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.66. Equity return is now at value -193.40, with -110.90 for asset returns.

Based on Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.95. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Quick Links