Is a Correction Looming Ahead for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) went up by 4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s stock price has collected 2.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Final Results of the Preferred Stock Exchange Offer

Is It Worth Investing in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE :MITT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MITT is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.13, which is -$0.67 below the current price. MITT currently public float of 33.55M and currently shorts hold a 24.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MITT was 1.89M shares.

MITT’s Market Performance

MITT stocks went up by 2.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.11% and a quarterly performance of -16.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.61% for MITT stocks with a simple moving average of -61.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MITT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MITT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $1.75 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2020.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MITT reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for MITT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2016.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Hold” to MITT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

MITT Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITT rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. saw -81.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITT starting from ROBERTS DAVID N, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Mar 12. After this action, ROBERTS DAVID N now owns 350,549 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc., valued at $534,000 using the latest closing price.

Durkin Thomas, the Chief Investment Officer of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $10.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Durkin Thomas is holding 65,166 shares at $108,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.51 for the present operating margin

+92.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stands at +66.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.86. Equity return is now at value -138.90, with -15.90 for asset returns.

Based on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT), the company’s capital structure generated 407.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.29. Total debt to assets is 79.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -84.76M with total debt to EBITDA at 17.30. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.