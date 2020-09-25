Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

by Nicola Day

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) went down by -4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Adaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2020 Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ :ADPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.80, which is $5.98 above the current price. ADPT currently public float of 82.04M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADPT was 1.06M shares.

ADPT’s Market Performance

ADPT stocks went up by 2.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.56% and a quarterly performance of -2.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.69% for ADPT stocks with a simple moving average of 31.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $42 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADPT reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ADPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ADPT, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

ADPT Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.40. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation saw 53.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from ROBINS HARLAN S, who sale 11,100 shares at the price of $47.11 back on Sep 24. After this action, ROBINS HARLAN S now owns 679 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, valued at $522,879 using the latest closing price.

ROBINS HARLAN S, the Chief Scientific Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, sale 11,100 shares at $48.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that ROBINS HARLAN S is holding 679 shares at $534,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -92.15 for the present operating margin
  • +65.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stands at -81.78. The total capital return value is set at -17.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.28. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.02. Total debt to assets is 4.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.82.

