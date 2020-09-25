Search
Here’s Our Rant About PTC Inc. (PTC)

by Daisy Galbraith

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) went down by -1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.67. The company’s stock price has collected -7.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that PTC Provides “Leading AR Platform in the Market,” According to Independent Analyst Report

Is It Worth Investing in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ :PTC) Right Now?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 107.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTC is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for PTC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.50, which is $17.08 above the current price. PTC currently public float of 104.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTC was 762.33K shares.

PTC’s Market Performance

PTC stocks went down by -7.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.92% and a quarterly performance of 3.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for PTC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.97% for PTC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $110 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTC reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for PTC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2020.

Griffin Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PTC, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on July 30th of the current year.

PTC Trading at -7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC fell by -7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.71. In addition, PTC Inc. saw 7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from FERNANDEZ PHILLIP M, who sale 250 shares at the price of $87.84 back on Aug 24. After this action, FERNANDEZ PHILLIP M now owns 21,054 shares of PTC Inc., valued at $21,960 using the latest closing price.

Lathan Corinna, the Director of PTC Inc., sale 1,667 shares at $87.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Lathan Corinna is holding 8,165 shares at $145,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +9.29 for the present operating margin
  • +72.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc. stands at -2.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.62. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc. (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 55.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.76. Total debt to assets is 25.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 84.65M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

