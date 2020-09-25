Search
Here’s Our Rant About American Well Corp (AMWL)

by Daisy Galbraith

American Well Corp (NYSE:AMWL) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.48. The company’s stock price has collected 20.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Amwell Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in American Well Corp (NYSE :AMWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for American Well Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AMWL currently public float of 217.96M. Today, the average trading volume of AMWL was 10.14M shares.

AMWL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.52% for AMWL stocks with a simple moving average of 13.52% for the last 200 days.

AMWL Trading at 13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.06% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL rose by +20.16%. In addition, American Well Corp saw 20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -62.62 for the present operating margin
  • +41.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corp stands at -58.57. The total capital return value is set at -24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.92.

Based on American Well Corp (AMWL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.70.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

