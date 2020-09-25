Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) went down by -6.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The company’s stock price has collected -19.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Novavax, Fossil Group, Advanced Micro Devices, Workhorse Group, or Qualcomm?

Is It Worth Investing in Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ :FOSL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FOSL is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Fossil Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is -$4.06 below the current price. FOSL currently public float of 46.32M and currently shorts hold a 16.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOSL was 1.45M shares.

FOSL’s Market Performance

FOSL stocks went down by -19.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.56% and a quarterly performance of 49.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for Fossil Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.30% for FOSL stocks with a simple moving average of 26.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOSL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FOSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FOSL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to FOSL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

FOSL Trading at 19.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +17.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL fell by -19.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Fossil Group Inc. saw -16.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOSL starting from McKelvey Gregory A, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 17. After this action, McKelvey Gregory A now owns 950,394 shares of Fossil Group Inc., valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

Frey Martin, the EVP of Fossil Group Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $5.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Frey Martin is holding 121,805 shares at $38,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+49.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fossil Group Inc. stands at -2.36. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.74. Equity return is now at value -30.90, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 111.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.79. Total debt to assets is 35.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.84M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.