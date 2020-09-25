Search
Home Trending
Trending

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Ethane Eddington

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went down by -1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.87. The company’s stock price has collected -4.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that JP Energie Environnement Selects Lowest Carbon First Solar Modules for Labarde Project

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for First Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.18, which is $7.44 above the current price. FSLR currently public float of 76.01M and currently shorts hold a 13.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSLR was 1.81M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR stocks went down by -4.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.77% and a quarterly performance of 21.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for First Solar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.72% for FSLR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

FSLR Trading at -10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -21.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.21. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 9.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Walton Lukas T, who sale 8,649,074 shares at the price of $68.50 back on Sep 21. After this action, Walton Lukas T now owns 13,841,358 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $592,461,569 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY R CRAIG, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 550 shares at $72.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that KENNEDY R CRAIG is holding 28,029 shares at $39,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +8.02 for the present operating margin
  • +17.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -3.75. The total capital return value is set at 4.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.03. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.46. Total debt to assets is 7.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 119.92M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Previous articleWhy Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Is in Such attractive Condition
Next articleSprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Related Articles

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.59. The company’s stock...
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Chewy Inc. (CHWY)

Nicola Day - 0
Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.84. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.61. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.59. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Chewy Inc. (CHWY)

Nicola Day - 0
Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.84. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.61. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Trevena Inc. (TRVN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) went down by -7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.68. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.12. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Trevena Inc. (TRVN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) went down by -7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.68. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) went down by -2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.98. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.11. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.47. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Chewy Inc. (CHWY)

Nicola Day - 0
Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.84. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Praises HAL After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.47. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cerus Corporation?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) went up by 0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) went up by 4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.59. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.12. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Can Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) went down by -4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.67. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why The Macerich Company (MAC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) went up by 0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.95. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT)

Nicola Day - 0
SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) went down by -5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links