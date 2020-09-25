Search
Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Daisy Galbraith

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) went down by -7.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.96. The company’s stock price has collected -11.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that Editas Medicine Announces U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Grants the Broad Institute Priority Benefit in CRISPR Interference

Is It Worth Investing in Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ :EDIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDIT is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.00, which is $12.8 above the current price. EDIT currently public float of 60.92M and currently shorts hold a 15.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDIT was 995.23K shares.

EDIT’s Market Performance

EDIT stocks went down by -11.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.96% and a quarterly performance of -7.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for Editas Medicine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.94% for EDIT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to SunTrust is $45 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDIT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for EDIT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 21st, 2020.

EDIT Trading at -11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -16.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT fell by -11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.37. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc. saw -1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Collins Cynthia, who sale 1,976 shares at the price of $36.66 back on Aug 20. After this action, Collins Cynthia now owns 45,022 shares of Editas Medicine Inc., valued at $72,440 using the latest closing price.

Albright Charles, the EVP/Chief Scientific Officer of Editas Medicine Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $35.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Albright Charles is holding 28,135 shares at $352,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -686.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc. stands at -651.43. The total capital return value is set at -50.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.26. Equity return is now at value -46.60, with -26.40 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 11.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.98. Total debt to assets is 5.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 91.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.74.

Quick Links