Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) went up by 3.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $387.70. The company’s stock price has collected 6.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Lam Research Introduces Advanced Dielectric Gapfill Technology to Enable Next-Generation Devices

Is It Worth Investing in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ :LRCX) Right Now?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LRCX is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Lam Research Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $406.05, which is $65.18 above the current price. LRCX currently public float of 145.21M and currently shorts hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LRCX was 1.78M shares.

LRCX’s Market Performance

LRCX stocks went up by 6.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.19% and a quarterly performance of 4.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for Lam Research Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.64% for LRCX stocks with a simple moving average of 9.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRCX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LRCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LRCX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $352 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LRCX reach a price target of $450, previously predicting the price at $375. The rating they have provided for LRCX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to LRCX, setting the target price at $435 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

LRCX Trading at -5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $320.67. In addition, Lam Research Corporation saw 11.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from Bettinger Douglas R, who sale 9,623 shares at the price of $355.60 back on Sep 02. After this action, Bettinger Douglas R now owns 109,123 shares of Lam Research Corporation, valued at $3,421,942 using the latest closing price.

Meikle Scott Gerald, the Senior Vice President of Lam Research Corporation, sale 500 shares at $377.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Meikle Scott Gerald is holding 17,044 shares at $188,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.62 for the present operating margin

+45.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corporation stands at +22.43. The total capital return value is set at 26.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.92. Equity return is now at value 47.30, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), the company’s capital structure generated 115.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.68. Total debt to assets is 41.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 823.77M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.