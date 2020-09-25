Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)?

by Melissa Arnold

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $363.67. The company’s stock price has collected 2.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that Costco’s Sales Get Another Boost From Pandemic Buying

Is It Worth Investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ :COST) Right Now?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COST is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $355.28, which is $4.26 above the current price. COST currently public float of 440.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COST was 2.11M shares.

COST’s Market Performance

COST stocks went up by 2.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.66% and a quarterly performance of 15.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Costco Wholesale Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.73% for COST stocks with a simple moving average of 11.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $385 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COST reach a price target of $363. The rating they have provided for COST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 14th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to COST, setting the target price at $328 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

COST Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $344.63. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corporation saw 18.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from GALANTI RICHARD A, who sale 1,754 shares at the price of $345.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, GALANTI RICHARD A now owns 18,983 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation, valued at $605,131 using the latest closing price.

DECKER SUSAN L, the Director of Costco Wholesale Corporation, sale 1,250 shares at $338.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that DECKER SUSAN L is holding 24,247 shares at $422,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +3.16 for the present operating margin
  • +12.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corporation stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 22.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.10. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), the company’s capital structure generated 47.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.21. Total debt to assets is 15.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.87B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 95.32 and the total asset turnover is 3.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

