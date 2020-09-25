Search
Can The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Remain Competitive?

by Denise Gardner

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.92. The company’s stock price has collected -3.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Allstate to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Earnings With Investors

Is It Worth Investing in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE :ALL) Right Now?

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALL is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for The Allstate Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $118.15, which is $28.17 above the current price. ALL currently public float of 311.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALL was 2.00M shares.

ALL’s Market Performance

ALL stocks went down by -3.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.04% and a quarterly performance of -6.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for The Allstate Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.41% for ALL stocks with a simple moving average of -10.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $108 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALL reach a price target of $101, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for ALL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

ALL Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.01. In addition, The Allstate Corporation saw -19.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from Shapiro Glenn T, who sale 14,378 shares at the price of $105.62 back on Jun 05. After this action, Shapiro Glenn T now owns 23,077 shares of The Allstate Corporation, valued at $1,518,604 using the latest closing price.

Lees Susan L, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of The Allstate Corporation, sale 12,385 shares at $106.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Lees Susan L is holding 23,665 shares at $1,313,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +14.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Allstate Corporation stands at +10.84. The total capital return value is set at 21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.88. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Allstate Corporation (ALL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.73. Total debt to assets is 6.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

