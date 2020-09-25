Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Just Got Our Attention

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.40. The company’s stock price has collected -1.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE :ARES) Right Now?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 85.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARES is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Ares Management Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.25, which is $6.49 above the current price. ARES currently public float of 93.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARES was 793.06K shares.

ARES’s Market Performance

ARES stocks went down by -1.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.30% and a quarterly performance of -0.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Ares Management Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.78% for ARES stocks with a simple moving average of 6.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $47 based on the research report published on May 29th of the current year 2020.

ARES Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.80. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from Rosenthal Bennett, who sale 15,204 shares at the price of $38.88 back on Sep 22. After this action, Rosenthal Bennett now owns 650,000 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $591,132 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Bennett, the Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG of Ares Management Corporation, sale 44,788 shares at $38.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Rosenthal Bennett is holding 209,204 shares at $1,739,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.67 for the present operating margin

+68.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +7.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.66. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 1,115.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.77. Total debt to assets is 71.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,803.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 562.76M with total debt to EBITDA at 24.15. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.