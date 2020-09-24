Search
Why Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Nicola Day

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went down by -0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.17. The company’s stock price has collected -5.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/14/20 that The Pandemic Helped Crocs Kickstart Growth. Why the Stock Could Double.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE :YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YUM is at 0.92.

YUM currently public float of 300.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YUM was 1.68M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM stocks went down by -5.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.03% and a quarterly performance of 3.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Yum! Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.75% for YUM stocks with a simple moving average of -1.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $107 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2020.

YUM Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.91. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw -10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 2,334 shares at the price of $93.15 back on Sep 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 72,281 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $217,412 using the latest closing price.

Skeans Tracy L, the Chief People Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 3,370 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Skeans Tracy L is holding 10,583 shares at $320,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +33.82 for the present operating margin
  • +50.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +23.12. The total capital return value is set at 70.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 56.51. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with 18.20 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 319.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Quick Links