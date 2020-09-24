Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Why United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Ethane Eddington

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.36. The company’s stock price has collected 1.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/18/20 that Today’s Logistics Report: Planning Vaccine Delivery; Germany’s Export Cloud; Assembling Ford Trucks

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE :UPS) Right Now?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UPS is at 1.00.

UPS currently public float of 707.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPS was 4.25M shares.

UPS’s Market Performance

UPS stocks went up by 1.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.75% and a quarterly performance of 47.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for United Parcel Service Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.71% for UPS stocks with a simple moving average of 40.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $192 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2020.

UPS Trading at 9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.54. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 38.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from ABNEY DAVID P, who sale 1,264 shares at the price of $159.69 back on Aug 28. After this action, ABNEY DAVID P now owns 1,452 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $201,850 using the latest closing price.

ABNEY DAVID P, the Director of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 61,436 shares at $160.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that ABNEY DAVID P is holding 220,853 shares at $9,865,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.66 for the present operating margin
  • +21.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +6.01. The total capital return value is set at 27.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.61. Equity return is now at value 106.20, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 862.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.61. Total debt to assets is 48.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 741.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.91B with total debt to EBITDA at 2.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Previous articleSLM Corporation (SLM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery
Next articleIs Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) a Keeper?

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.86. The...
Companies

Can CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) went down by -4.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.09. The company’s stock...
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Square Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) went down by -3.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $170.61. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.86. The...
View Post
Companies

Can CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) went down by -4.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.09. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Square Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) went down by -3.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $170.61. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.75. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) went down by -4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.06. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.86. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) went down by -4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.06. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why The Mosaic Company (MOS) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for The Southern Company (SO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $170.75. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Square Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) went down by -3.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $170.61. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.04. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.41. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Deere & Company (DE) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $225.38. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Can CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) went down by -4.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.09. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Wayfair Inc. (W)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) went down by -5.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $349.08. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -11.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.60. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Denise Gardner - 0
Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) went down by -8.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.89. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links