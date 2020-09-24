Search
Why International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Melissa Arnold

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.75. The company’s stock price has collected -4.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 8 hours ago that Apple Stock Can’t Go Much Higher. Buy These Tech Stocks Instead.

Is It Worth Investing in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE :IBM) Right Now?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBM is at 1.14.

IBM currently public float of 889.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBM was 4.56M shares.

IBM’s Market Performance

IBM stocks went down by -4.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.45% and a quarterly performance of 2.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for International Business Machines Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.50% for IBM stocks with a simple moving average of -6.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBM reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for IBM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to IBM, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

IBM Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.85. In addition, International Business Machines Corporation saw -11.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from Gherson Diane J, who sale 4,609 shares at the price of $129.20 back on Aug 11. After this action, Gherson Diane J now owns 25,988 shares of International Business Machines Corporation, valued at $595,463 using the latest closing price.

Gherson Diane J, the Senior Vice President of International Business Machines Corporation, sale 1,215 shares at $127.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gherson Diane J is holding 30,597 shares at $154,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.76 for the present operating margin
  • +45.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Business Machines Corporation stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 13.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.38. Equity return is now at value 39.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), the company’s capital structure generated 327.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.58. Total debt to assets is 44.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 278.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.52B with total debt to EBITDA at 3.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

