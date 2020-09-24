Search
Why Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Is in Such attractive Condition

by Daisy Galbraith

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.58. The company’s stock price has collected -6.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Genuine Parts Company Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE :GPC) Right Now?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1,035.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPC is at 1.05.

GPC currently public float of 140.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPC was 737.08K shares.

GPC’s Market Performance

GPC stocks went down by -6.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.34% and a quarterly performance of 11.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Genuine Parts Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.43% for GPC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $117 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPC reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for GPC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 08th, 2020.

GPC Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.05. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw -10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from GALLAGHER THOMAS, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $55.23 back on Mar 23. After this action, GALLAGHER THOMAS now owns 627,213 shares of Genuine Parts Company, valued at $276,150 using the latest closing price.

BREAUX RANDALL P, the President-Motion Industries of Genuine Parts Company, sale 1,000 shares at $107.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that BREAUX RANDALL P is holding 2,188 shares at $107,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.83 for the present operating margin
  • +31.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Company stands at +3.20. The total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Genuine Parts Company (GPC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.17. Total debt to assets is 30.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 321.15M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

