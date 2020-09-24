We Analyzed the Future Direction of Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO), Here is What We Found

Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) went down by -2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $150.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/17/20 that Google-Backed American Well Stock Rises 28% in Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ :LVGO) Right Now?

LVGO currently public float of 63.90M and currently shorts hold a 16.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LVGO was 4.63M shares.

LVGO’s Market Performance

LVGO stocks went up by 8.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.74% and a quarterly performance of 81.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 592.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Livongo Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.71% for LVGO stocks with a simple moving average of 118.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVGO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LVGO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LVGO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $137 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2020.

LVGO Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVGO rose by +8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +379.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.81. In addition, Livongo Health Inc. saw 436.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVGO starting from SHAPIRO LEE, who sale 23 shares at the price of $124.46 back on Sep 14. After this action, SHAPIRO LEE now owns 976,675 shares of Livongo Health Inc., valued at $2,863 using the latest closing price.

TULLMAN GLEN, the Executive Chairman of Livongo Health Inc., sale 23 shares at $124.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that TULLMAN GLEN is holding 976,675 shares at $2,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.84 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livongo Health Inc. stands at -32.47. The total capital return value is set at -18.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.94. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -4.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.26.