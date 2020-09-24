We Analyzed the Future Direction of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR), Here is What We Found

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s stock price has collected -0.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that FS KKR Capital Corp. II Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Declares Distribution for Third Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE :FSKR) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of FSKR was 781.72K shares.

FSKR’s Market Performance

FSKR stocks went down by -0.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.85% and a quarterly performance of 10.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for FS KKR Capital Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.90% for FSKR stocks with a simple moving average of 1.35% for the last 200 days.

FSKR Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSKR fell by -0.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.43. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. II saw 0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.