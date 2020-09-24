Search
We Analyzed the Future Direction of Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB), Here is What We Found

by Melissa Arnold

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.94. The company’s stock price has collected -1.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that Dolby Laboratories Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE :DLB) Right Now?

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLB is at 0.86.

DLB currently public float of 63.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLB was 382.50K shares.

DLB’s Market Performance

DLB stocks went down by -1.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.76% and a quarterly performance of -1.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Dolby Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.62% for DLB stocks with a simple moving average of 0.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLB stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for DLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DLB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $73 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLB reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for DLB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to DLB, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

DLB Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLB fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.08. In addition, Dolby Laboratories Inc. saw -5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLB starting from Baker Giles, who sale 8,334 shares at the price of $70.28 back on Aug 31. After this action, Baker Giles now owns 31,250 shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc., valued at $585,732 using the latest closing price.

Nicholson Ryan, the VP, Corporate Controller of Dolby Laboratories Inc., sale 901 shares at $70.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Nicholson Ryan is holding 8,789 shares at $63,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +23.65 for the present operating margin
  • +87.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dolby Laboratories Inc. stands at +20.55. The total capital return value is set at 13.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.35. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Quick Links