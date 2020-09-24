Wall Street Pummels BZH After Recent Earnings Report

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) went down by -4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.23. The company’s stock price has collected -5.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/02/20 that Here’s an overlooked way to play the ‘stuck-at-home’ trend in the stock market

Is It Worth Investing in Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE :BZH) Right Now?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BZH is at 2.31.

BZH currently public float of 28.80M and currently shorts hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZH was 479.47K shares.

BZH’s Market Performance

BZH stocks went down by -5.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.69% and a quarterly performance of 21.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.00% for Beazer Homes USA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.26% for BZH stocks with a simple moving average of 6.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $16 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to BZH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 13th of the previous year.

BZH Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.24. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw -17.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZH starting from ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $5.47 back on Mar 18. After this action, ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR now owns 0 shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc., valued at $38,290 using the latest closing price.

ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR, the Director of Beazer Homes USA Inc., sale 212,500 shares at $5.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR is holding 20,000 shares at $1,202,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.31 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stands at -3.80. The total capital return value is set at -5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.42. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), the company’s capital structure generated 218.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.62. Total debt to assets is 60.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.