Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Melissa Arnold

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.19. The company’s stock price has collected -6.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Officers and Directors Under Investigation for Allegations of Fraudulent Sales Scheme

Is It Worth Investing in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE :TUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TUP is at 3.30.

TUP currently public float of 47.59M and currently shorts hold a 8.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUP was 3.38M shares.

TUP’s Market Performance

TUP stocks went down by -6.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.75% and a quarterly performance of 441.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.67% for Tupperware Brands Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.77% for TUP stocks with a simple moving average of 228.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2020.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to TUP, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

TUP Trading at 56.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +74.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +239.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.86. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw 187.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUP starting from HARRIS CASSANDRA, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on May 01. After this action, HARRIS CASSANDRA now owns 87,829 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation, valued at $59,990 using the latest closing price.

MARTINEZ ANGEL R, the Director of Tupperware Brands Corporation, sale 4,424 shares at $7.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that MARTINEZ ANGEL R is holding 35,374 shares at $33,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.61 for the present operating margin
  • +66.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at +0.69. The total capital return value is set at 28.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.31. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 64.70M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

