Trebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.75. The company’s stock price has collected -2.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :TREB) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of TREB was 202.32K shares.

TREB’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.85% for Trebia Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.77% for TREB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.52% for the last 200 days.

TREB Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREB fell by -2.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, Trebia Acquisition Corp. saw 0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Quick Links