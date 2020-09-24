Search
The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went down by -2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s stock price has collected -5.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that Here’s How Lowe’s Stock Can Keep Its Rally Going

Is It Worth Investing in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE :HD) Right Now?

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HD is at 1.08.

HD currently public float of 1.07B and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HD was 3.51M shares.

HD’s Market Performance

HD stocks went down by -5.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.04% and a quarterly performance of 8.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for The Home Depot Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.79% for HD stocks with a simple moving average of 12.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HD reach a price target of $330, previously predicting the price at $290. The rating they have provided for HD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 19th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to HD, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

HD Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $278.99. In addition, The Home Depot Inc. saw 22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Carey Matt, who sale 50,478 shares at the price of $276.43 back on Sep 10. After this action, Carey Matt now owns 52,862 shares of The Home Depot Inc., valued at $13,953,617 using the latest closing price.

Roseborough Teresa Wynn, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. of The Home Depot Inc., sale 41,947 shares at $279.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Roseborough Teresa Wynn is holding 20,936 shares at $11,737,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +14.37 for the present operating margin
  • +32.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Home Depot Inc. stands at +10.20. The total capital return value is set at 51.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.48. Equity return is now at value -583.90, with 21.00 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.68B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

