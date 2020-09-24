The Chart for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) went up by 3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/02/20 that Here’s an overlooked way to play the ‘stuck-at-home’ trend in the stock market

Is It Worth Investing in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE :JELD) Right Now?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JELD is at 2.70.

JELD currently public float of 66.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JELD was 629.84K shares.

JELD’s Market Performance

JELD stocks went down by -6.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.14% and a quarterly performance of 47.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.51% for JELD-WEN Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.23% for JELD stocks with a simple moving average of 18.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JELD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for JELD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for JELD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $20 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JELD reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for JELD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

JELD Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.36. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. saw -7.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Michel Gary S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.68 back on May 07. After this action, Michel Gary S now owns 202,132 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., valued at $126,800 using the latest closing price.

VINING SCOTT, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., sale 1,041 shares at $24.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that VINING SCOTT is holding 7,932 shares at $25,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.12 for the present operating margin

+20.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stands at +1.47. The total capital return value is set at 9.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.73. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD), the company’s capital structure generated 212.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.01. Total debt to assets is 51.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 198.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 85.12M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.