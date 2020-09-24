Search
The Chart for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Ethane Eddington

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) went down by -3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.93. The company’s stock price has collected -10.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that CNO Financial Group Earns Great Place to Work Certification

Is It Worth Investing in CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :CNO) Right Now?

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNO is at 1.32.

CNO currently public float of 139.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNO was 1.08M shares.

CNO’s Market Performance

CNO stocks went down by -10.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.28% and a quarterly performance of 4.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for CNO Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.10% for CNO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CNO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CNO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNO reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for CNO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to CNO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 29th of the current year.

CNO Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO fell by -10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc. saw -13.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Zimpfer Matthew J., who sale 13,399 shares at the price of $16.93 back on Jun 05. After this action, Zimpfer Matthew J. now owns 163,635 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc., valued at $226,784 using the latest closing price.

Brown Ellyn L, the Director of CNO Financial Group Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $12.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Brown Ellyn L is holding 69,318 shares at $24,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc. stands at +10.19. The total capital return value is set at 5.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.15. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 82.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.20. Total debt to assets is 11.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.36.

