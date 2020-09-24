Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) went down by -20.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s stock price has collected 4.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Increased Income and Sales for Second Quarter Of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX :RVP) Right Now?

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RVP is at 1.70.

RVP currently public float of 12.05M and currently shorts hold a 16.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVP was 857.72K shares.

RVP’s Market Performance

RVP stocks went up by 4.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.94% and a quarterly performance of -12.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 518.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.98% for Retractable Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.60% for RVP stocks with a simple moving average of 44.05% for the last 200 days.

RVP Trading at -23.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.84%, as shares sank -6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVP rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +380.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.22. In addition, Retractable Technologies Inc. saw 322.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVP starting from SHAW THOMAS J, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Sep 21. After this action, SHAW THOMAS J now owns 14,063,689 shares of Retractable Technologies Inc., valued at $3,245 using the latest closing price.

Findley Darren E, the Director of Retractable Technologies Inc., purchase 4,200 shares at $5.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Findley Darren E is holding 4,200 shares at $24,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+33.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retractable Technologies Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.64. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP), the company’s capital structure generated 9.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.70. Total debt to assets is 5.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.17M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.