Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) went down by -1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.48. The company’s stock price has collected -6.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Rexford Industrial To Present At The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference; Provides Operational Update

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE :REXR) Right Now?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 96.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REXR is at 0.66.

REXR currently public float of 123.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REXR was 1.61M shares.

REXR’s Market Performance

REXR stocks went down by -6.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.71% and a quarterly performance of 11.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.90% for REXR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $50 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REXR reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for REXR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 04th, 2020.

REXR Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.82. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. saw -3.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from Frankel Michael S., who sale 66,614 shares at the price of $47.06 back on Jul 31. After this action, Frankel Michael S. now owns 0 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., valued at $3,135,035 using the latest closing price.

Frankel Michael S., the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., sale 3,200 shares at $49.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Frankel Michael S. is holding 66,614 shares at $159,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.73 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stands at +22.79. The total capital return value is set at 1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.21. Total debt to assets is 23.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.