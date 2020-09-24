Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Just Got Our Attention

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) went up by 3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.21. The company’s stock price has collected 10.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Option Care Health to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPCH is at 1.13.

OPCH currently public float of 53.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPCH was 895.77K shares.

OPCH’s Market Performance

OPCH stocks went up by 10.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.38% and a quarterly performance of -13.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Option Care Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.74% for OPCH stocks with a simple moving average of -9.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $18 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2020.

OPCH Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH rose by +10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.30. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw -18.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from SULLIVAN TIMOTHY P, who sale 2,700,000 shares at the price of $12.50 back on Aug 20. After this action, SULLIVAN TIMOTHY P now owns 131,913,748 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $33,750,000 using the latest closing price.

BETTEN ELIZABETH QUADROS, the Director of Option Care Health Inc., sale 2,700,000 shares at $12.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that BETTEN ELIZABETH QUADROS is holding 131,913,748 shares at $33,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.16 for the present operating margin

+19.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc. stands at -3.29. The total capital return value is set at 1.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.64. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH), the company’s capital structure generated 150.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.09. Total debt to assets is 50.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 49.63M with total debt to EBITDA at 12.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.