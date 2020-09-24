Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for UGI Corporation (UGI)

by Denise Gardner

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.14. The company’s stock price has collected -4.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that UGI Appoints Judy Zagorski Chief Human Resources Officer

Is It Worth Investing in UGI Corporation (NYSE :UGI) Right Now?

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGI is at 0.94.

UGI currently public float of 206.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGI was 973.33K shares.

UGI’s Market Performance

UGI stocks went down by -4.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.23% and a quarterly performance of 3.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for UGI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.89% for UGI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $37 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to UGI, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

UGI Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.35. In addition, UGI Corporation saw -29.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Bergman Laurie, who purchase 598 shares at the price of $33.38 back on Aug 21. After this action, Bergman Laurie now owns 3,401 shares of UGI Corporation, valued at $19,961 using the latest closing price.

Stallings James B JR, the Director of UGI Corporation, purchase 4,400 shares at $33.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Stallings James B JR is holding 4,400 shares at $149,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +12.89 for the present operating margin
  • +39.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for UGI Corporation stands at +3.50. The total capital return value is set at 9.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.94. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on UGI Corporation (UGI), the company’s capital structure generated 172.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.36. Total debt to assets is 49.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 470.40M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

