Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

by Ethane Eddington

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) went down by -9.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.56. The company’s stock price has collected 12.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Remark Holdings Receives GDPR Certification for its AI Platform and Family of Thermal Detection Products

Is It Worth Investing in Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MARK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MARK is at 2.93.

MARK currently public float of 85.58M and currently shorts hold a 15.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MARK was 7.24M shares.

MARK’s Market Performance

MARK stocks went up by 12.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.45% and a quarterly performance of -49.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.21% for Remark Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.10% for MARK stocks with a simple moving average of 1.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MARK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MARK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20.50 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2018.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARK reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MARK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2016.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to MARK, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

MARK Trading at -15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.94%, as shares sank -2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARK rose by +12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0955. In addition, Remark Holdings Inc. saw 117.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MARK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -403.03 for the present operating margin
  • +10.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remark Holdings Inc. stands at -458.25. Equity return is now at value 130.10, with -147.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

