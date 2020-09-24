Search
Home Trending
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)

by Denise Gardner

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) went down by -14.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s stock price has collected -19.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE :GRAF) Right Now?

GRAF currently public float of 15.76M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRAF was 1.36M shares.

GRAF’s Market Performance

GRAF stocks went down by -19.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.31% and a quarterly performance of 89.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.77% for Graf Industrial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.42% for GRAF stocks with a simple moving average of 37.23% for the last 200 days.

GRAF Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.11%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAF fell by -26.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.47. In addition, Graf Industrial Corp. saw 106.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRAF starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 3,181,052 shares at the price of $17.72 back on Jul 02. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 747,118 shares of Graf Industrial Corp., valued at $56,367,431 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAF

The total capital return value is set at -0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.22. Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Previous articleWall Street Pummels BPFH After Recent Earnings Report
Next articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

Related Articles

Trending

Can Sysco Corporation (SYY) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s...
Companies

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.13. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Trending

Can Sysco Corporation (SYY) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.13. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
View Post
Trending

Why Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) went down by -3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.46. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Crexendo Inc. (CXDO)

Nicola Day - 0
Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) went down by -12.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.78. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went up by 1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Read more
Business

Why Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Is in Such attractive Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.64. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade ACEL Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) went up by 6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.11. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for NiSource Inc. (NI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) went down by -2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.67. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) went up by 16.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.67. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.13. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) went down by -1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Pfenex Inc. (AMEX:PFNX) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade PFE Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links