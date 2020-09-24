Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) went down by -14.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s stock price has collected -19.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE :GRAF) Right Now?

GRAF currently public float of 15.76M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRAF was 1.36M shares.

GRAF’s Market Performance

GRAF stocks went down by -19.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.31% and a quarterly performance of 89.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.77% for Graf Industrial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.42% for GRAF stocks with a simple moving average of 37.23% for the last 200 days.

GRAF Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.11%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAF fell by -26.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.47. In addition, Graf Industrial Corp. saw 106.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRAF starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 3,181,052 shares at the price of $17.72 back on Jul 02. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 747,118 shares of Graf Industrial Corp., valued at $56,367,431 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAF

The total capital return value is set at -0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.22. Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.