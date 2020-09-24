Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

by Ethane Eddington

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) went down by -2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.43. The company’s stock price has collected -10.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 11 hours ago that American Express Shares Face Being Weighed Down by Slump in Business Travel

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE :DFS) Right Now?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DFS is at 1.78.

DFS currently public float of 304.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DFS was 3.48M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

DFS stocks went down by -10.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.60% and a quarterly performance of 4.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Discover Financial Services. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.68% for DFS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFS reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for DFS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to DFS, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

DFS Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS fell by -10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.32. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw -37.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from BUSH MARY K, who sale 1,920 shares at the price of $49.23 back on Jul 31. After this action, BUSH MARY K now owns 55,899 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $94,522 using the latest closing price.

Eichfeld Robert Andrew, the EVP – Chief HR & Admin Officer of Discover Financial Services, purchase 12,650 shares at $39.50 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Eichfeld Robert Andrew is holding 33,454 shares at $499,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +28.10 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +21.01. The total capital return value is set at 10.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.16. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 216.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.43. Total debt to assets is 22.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Quick Links