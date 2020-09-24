Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Xilinx Inc.?

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) went down by -2.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.17. The company’s stock price has collected -4.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Xilinx and Continental Collaborate to Create Auto Industry’s First Production-Ready 4D Imaging Radar for Autonomous Driving

Is It Worth Investing in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ :XLNX) Right Now?

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XLNX is at 0.97.

XLNX currently public float of 243.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XLNX was 2.45M shares.

XLNX’s Market Performance

XLNX stocks went down by -4.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.06% and a quarterly performance of 4.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Xilinx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.81% for XLNX stocks with a simple moving average of 4.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XLNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XLNX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for XLNX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for XLNX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $108 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XLNX reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for XLNX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

XLNX Trading at -6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XLNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XLNX fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.90. In addition, Xilinx Inc. saw -0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XLNX starting from Boppana Vamsi, who sale 2,968 shares at the price of $105.12 back on Aug 04. After this action, Boppana Vamsi now owns 9,903 shares of Xilinx Inc., valued at $311,996 using the latest closing price.

TURNER MARSHALL C, the Director of Xilinx Inc., sale 4,246 shares at $106.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that TURNER MARSHALL C is holding 33,384 shares at $450,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XLNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.94 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xilinx Inc. stands at +25.06. The total capital return value is set at 21.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.00. Equity return is now at value 25.90, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), the company’s capital structure generated 56.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.07. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 222.32M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.