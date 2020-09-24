Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The E.W. Scripps Company?

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) went up by 18.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.93. The company’s stock price has collected -12.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 2 hours ago that E.W. Scripps Agrees to Buy ION Media for $2.65 Billion in Berkshire-Backed Deal

Is It Worth Investing in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ :SSP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSP is at 1.76.

SSP currently public float of 56.06M and currently shorts hold a 6.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSP was 315.26K shares.

SSP’s Market Performance

SSP stocks went down by -12.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.08% and a quarterly performance of 30.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for The E.W. Scripps Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.84% for SSP stocks with a simple moving average of 15.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SSP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $24 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2019.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSP reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for SSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2019.

SSP Trading at 10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSP rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.35. In addition, The E.W. Scripps Company saw -33.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSP starting from Knutson Lisa A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Nov 15. After this action, Knutson Lisa A now owns 14,794 shares of The E.W. Scripps Company, valued at $356,850 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.08 for the present operating margin

+26.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for The E.W. Scripps Company stands at -1.29. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.81. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP), the company’s capital structure generated 228.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.59. Total debt to assets is 57.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 28.70M with total debt to EBITDA at 11.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.