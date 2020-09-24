Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for REGENXBIO Inc.?

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) went down by -1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.97. The company’s stock price has collected -4.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating REGENXBIO Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ :RGNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGNX is at 0.91.

RGNX currently public float of 31.83M and currently shorts hold a 14.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGNX was 334.28K shares.

RGNX’s Market Performance

RGNX stocks went down by -4.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.59% and a quarterly performance of -19.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for REGENXBIO Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.03% for RGNX stocks with a simple moving average of -24.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGNX stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for RGNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGNX in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $9 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGNX reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for RGNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RGNX, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

RGNX Trading at -11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGNX fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.01. In addition, REGENXBIO Inc. saw -30.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGNX starting from Vasista Vittal, who sale 14,950 shares at the price of $40.10 back on Jul 15. After this action, Vasista Vittal now owns 195,024 shares of REGENXBIO Inc., valued at $599,495 using the latest closing price.

Vasista Vittal, the Chief Financial Officer of REGENXBIO Inc., sale 500 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Vasista Vittal is holding 206,715 shares at $20,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-422.89 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for REGENXBIO Inc. stands at -268.88. The total capital return value is set at -30.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.46. Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -28.10 for asset returns.

Based on REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.45. Total debt to assets is 2.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.25.