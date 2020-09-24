Search
Is General Dynamics Corporation (GD) a Keeper?

by Nicola Day

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) went down by -2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $190.08. The company’s stock price has collected -7.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that General Dynamics Mission Systems and Dedrone Enter Strategic Partnership to Provide Counter-Drone Technology to Defense and Civil Customers

Is It Worth Investing in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE :GD) Right Now?

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GD is at 0.98.

GD currently public float of 266.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GD was 1.20M shares.

GD’s Market Performance

GD stocks went down by -7.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.95% and a quarterly performance of -6.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for General Dynamics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.44% for GD stocks with a simple moving average of -11.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $138 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GD reach a price target of $163. The rating they have provided for GD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

GD Trading at -8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.73. In addition, General Dynamics Corporation saw -22.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from Stratton John G, who purchase 3,048 shares at the price of $164.81 back on Mar 03. After this action, Stratton John G now owns 3,048 shares of General Dynamics Corporation, valued at $502,340 using the latest closing price.

LYLES LESTER L, the Director of General Dynamics Corporation, sale 6,900 shares at $159.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that LYLES LESTER L is holding 8,271 shares at $1,098,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +11.81 for the present operating margin
  • +17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corporation stands at +8.85. The total capital return value is set at 18.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.82. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on General Dynamics Corporation (GD), the company’s capital structure generated 98.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.73. Total debt to assets is 27.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.06B with total debt to EBITDA at 2.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

