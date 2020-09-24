Is Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) a Keeper?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.10. The company’s stock price has collected -3.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/21/20 that Wall Street-Backed Exchange Launches as Rival to NYSE, Nasdaq

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE :ED) Right Now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ED is at 0.15.

ED currently public float of 333.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ED was 2.28M shares.

ED’s Market Performance

ED stocks went down by -3.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.35% and a quarterly performance of 2.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Consolidated Edison Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.69% for ED stocks with a simple moving average of -8.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $73 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ED, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

ED Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.83. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -18.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Sanchez Robert, who purchase 31 shares at the price of $73.84 back on Aug 31. After this action, Sanchez Robert now owns 3,044 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $2,311 using the latest closing price.

Nadkarni Gurudatta D, the VP, Strategic Planning of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 28 shares at $73.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Nadkarni Gurudatta D is holding 7,635 shares at $2,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.13 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +10.70. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 125.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.57. Total debt to assets is 38.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 952.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.