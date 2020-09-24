Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY)

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.29. The company’s stock price has collected -7.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that Extended Stay America to Participate at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

Is It Worth Investing in Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ :STAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STAY is at 1.88.

STAY currently public float of 155.81M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STAY was 1.55M shares.

STAY’s Market Performance

STAY stocks went down by -7.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.36% and a quarterly performance of 3.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Extended Stay America Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.23% for STAY stocks with a simple moving average of 0.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for STAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STAY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STAY reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for STAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2020.

STAY Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAY fell by -7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.37. In addition, Extended Stay America Inc. saw -21.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAY starting from HENRY KEVIN A, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Jun 11. After this action, HENRY KEVIN A now owns 125,236 shares of Extended Stay America Inc., valued at $92,891 using the latest closing price.

WALLMAN RICHARD F, the Director of Extended Stay America Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $10.81 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that WALLMAN RICHARD F is holding 140,806 shares at $216,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.13 for the present operating margin

+34.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extended Stay America Inc. stands at +5.72. The total capital return value is set at 8.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.13. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY), the company’s capital structure generated 381.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.23. Total debt to assets is 65.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 380.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 71.85M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 72.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.