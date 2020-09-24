Is a Correction Looming Ahead for CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.94. The company’s stock price has collected -1.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that Cushing(R) Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing(R) 30 MLP Index

Is It Worth Investing in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE :CNXM) Right Now?

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNXM is at 1.06.

CNXM currently public float of 38.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNXM was 789.16K shares.

CNXM’s Market Performance

CNXM stocks went down by -1.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.21% and a quarterly performance of 34.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.97% for CNX Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.41% for CNXM stocks with a simple moving average of -6.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNXM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CNXM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CNXM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNXM reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for CNXM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 29th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CNXM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

CNXM Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXM fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.49. In addition, CNX Midstream Partners LP saw -41.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXM starting from Minas Angela A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $7.70 back on Apr 30. After this action, Minas Angela A now owns 21,656 shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP, valued at $192,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+69.60 for the present operating margin

+76.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Midstream Partners LP stands at +50.88. The total capital return value is set at 20.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.52. Equity return is now at value 50.80, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM), the company’s capital structure generated 185.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.98. Total debt to assets is 57.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 51.29M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.