Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) went down by -1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.85. The company's stock price has collected -7.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :IRT) Right Now?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRT is at 1.02.

IRT currently public float of 93.90M and currently shorts hold a 10.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRT was 626.99K shares.

IRT’s Market Performance

IRT stocks went down by -7.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.98% and a quarterly performance of -0.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Independence Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.43% for IRT stocks with a simple moving average of -7.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $13 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2020.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRT reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for IRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to IRT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

IRT Trading at -5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT fell by -7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.63. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc. saw -22.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRT starting from Ross Richard H, who sale 5,348 shares at the price of $9.60 back on May 12. After this action, Ross Richard H now owns 7,495 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc., valued at $51,341 using the latest closing price.

Ross Richard H, the Director of Independence Realty Trust Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $9.66 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Ross Richard H is holding 12,843 shares at $154,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.38 for the present operating margin

+31.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stands at +22.48. The total capital return value is set at 0.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.87. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT), the company’s capital structure generated 161.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.72. Total debt to assets is 59.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 52.17M with total debt to EBITDA at 9.46. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44.