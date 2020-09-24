Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

by Denise Gardner

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.37. The company’s stock price has collected -3.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/19/20 that Microsoft and Texas Instruments Increase Their Dividends

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ :TXN) Right Now?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXN is at 1.13.

TXN currently public float of 913.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXN was 4.41M shares.

TXN’s Market Performance

TXN stocks went down by -3.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.16% and a quarterly performance of 9.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Texas Instruments Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.76% for TXN stocks with a simple moving average of 9.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXN

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to TXN, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

TXN Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXN fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.12. In addition, Texas Instruments Incorporated saw 5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXN starting from Whitaker Darla H, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $138.52 back on Aug 12. After this action, Whitaker Darla H now owns 49,524 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated, valued at $5,540,624 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSKOUV NIELS, the Sr. Vice President of Texas Instruments Incorporated, sale 31,222 shares at $138.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ANDERSKOUV NIELS is holding 76,434 shares at $4,319,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +39.54 for the present operating margin
  • +61.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at +34.66. The total capital return value is set at 39.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.89. Equity return is now at value 60.40, with 28.40 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 34.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.55B with total debt to EBITDA at 0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

