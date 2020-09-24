Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

by Nicola Day

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) went down by -3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s stock price has collected -3.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Survey: Majority of U.S. and Canadian Pet Owners Unable to Identify Symptoms of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Their Pets

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE :CARR) Right Now?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.38 x from its present earnings ratio.

CARR currently public float of 866.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CARR was 5.59M shares.

CARR’s Market Performance

CARR stocks went down by -3.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.18% and a quarterly performance of 33.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Carrier Global Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.08% for CARR stocks with a simple moving average of 29.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $35 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CARR reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for CARR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CARR, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

CARR Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR fell by -3.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.97. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 142.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from O’Connor Kevin J., who sale 7 shares at the price of $19.99 back on May 27. After this action, O’Connor Kevin J. now owns 0 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $149 using the latest closing price.

GREISCH JOHN J, the Director of Carrier Global Corporation, purchase 35,000 shares at $17.44 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that GREISCH JOHN J is holding 35,417 shares at $610,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.84 for the present operating margin
  • +29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corporation stands at +11.37. The total capital return value is set at 17.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.63.

Based on Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.59. Total debt to assets is 5.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 474.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

