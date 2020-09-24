Here’s Our Rant About Crexendo Inc. (CXDO)

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) went down by -12.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.78. The company’s stock price has collected -23.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Crexendo Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ :CXDO) Right Now?

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CXDO is at 2.21.

CXDO currently public float of 4.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CXDO was 30.60K shares.

CXDO’s Market Performance

CXDO stocks went down by -23.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.98% and a quarterly performance of 10.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.54% for Crexendo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.92% for CXDO stocks with a simple moving average of -8.00% for the last 200 days.

CXDO Trading at -36.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.75%, as shares sank -44.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXDO fell by -32.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Crexendo Inc. saw 45.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CXDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.86 for the present operating margin

+69.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crexendo Inc. stands at +7.89. The total capital return value is set at 33.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.57. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Crexendo Inc. (CXDO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.67. Total debt to assets is 2.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 568,000 with total debt to EBITDA at 0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.87 and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.