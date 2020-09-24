Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade UNIT Aggressively Right Now

by Denise Gardner

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went down by -3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.08. The company’s stock price has collected -2.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Uniti Group Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Settlement of Litigation with Windstream

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ :UNIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNIT is at 0.97.

UNIT currently public float of 184.13M and currently shorts hold a 8.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNIT was 1.62M shares.

UNIT’s Market Performance

UNIT stocks went down by -2.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.49% and a quarterly performance of 6.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for Uniti Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.46% for UNIT stocks with a simple moving average of 14.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNIT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNIT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UNIT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $10 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNIT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for UNIT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to UNIT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

UNIT Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNIT fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.57. In addition, Uniti Group Inc. saw 15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +2.55 for the present operating margin
  • +48.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uniti Group Inc. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 0.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 257.44M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.13. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Previous articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)
Next articleHere is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)

Related Articles

Trending

Can Sysco Corporation (SYY) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s...
Companies

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.13. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Trending

Can Sysco Corporation (SYY) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.13. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
View Post
Trending

Why Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) went down by -3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.46. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Crexendo Inc. (CXDO)

Nicola Day - 0
Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) went down by -12.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.78. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went up by 1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Read more
Business

Why Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Is in Such attractive Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.64. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade ACEL Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) went up by 6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.11. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for NiSource Inc. (NI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) went down by -2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.67. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) went up by 16.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.67. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.13. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) went down by -1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Pfenex Inc. (AMEX:PFNX) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade PFE Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links