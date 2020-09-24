Search
Home Trending
Trending

Here’s How Your Trade KR Aggressively Right Now

by Ethane Eddington

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) went down by -1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.22. The company’s stock price has collected 3.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Kroger, Inclusion Companies and Grammy-Nominated Artist Jewel Offer New Wellness Events with Introduction of The Wellness Experience Platform

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in The Kroger Co. (NYSE :KR) Right Now?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KR is at 0.37.

KR currently public float of 775.82M and currently shorts hold a 7.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KR was 8.80M shares.

KR’s Market Performance

KR stocks went up by 3.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.71% and a quarterly performance of 1.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for The Kroger Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.90% for KR stocks with a simple moving average of 4.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KR reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for KR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KR, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

KR Trading at -4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.49. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw 14.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from McKinney Stephen M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $33.90 back on Sep 22. After this action, McKinney Stephen M now owns 161,617 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $338,950 using the latest closing price.

DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH, the Executive VP and COO of The Kroger Co., sale 70,720 shares at $33.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH is holding 302,416 shares at $2,349,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +2.06 for the present operating margin
  • +19.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kroger Co. stands at +1.34. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on The Kroger Co. (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 246.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.11. Total debt to assets is 44.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.44B with total debt to EBITDA at 2.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Previous articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP)
Next articleHere is How Warren Buffer Would Trade The Gap Inc. (GPS)

Related Articles

Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for General Electric Company?

Nicola Day - 0
General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went down by -2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock...
Trending

CVS Health Corporation (CVS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.03. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Is CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) went down by -7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.44. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for General Electric Company?

Nicola Day - 0
General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went down by -2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

CVS Health Corporation (CVS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.03. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) went down by -7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.44. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Why QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went down by -2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.93. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.20. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) went down by -7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.44. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Fastenal Company (FAST) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) went down by -6.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) went down by -2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.43. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for General Electric Company?

Nicola Day - 0
General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went down by -2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) went up by 12.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade The Gap Inc. (GPS)

Denise Gardner - 0
The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.20. The...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Why QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went down by -2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.93. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Denise Gardner - 0
Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.89. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) went down by -3.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.25. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | DURECT Corporation (DRRX)

Nicola Day - 0
DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) went down by -3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Wall Street Pummels BX After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.97. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links