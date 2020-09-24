Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

by Melissa Arnold

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) went down by -3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/22/20 that Exclusive: Hinge is on track to triple its revenue this year, Tinder parent says

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.39 x from its present earnings ratio.

MTCH currently public float of 73.46M and currently shorts hold a 15.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTCH was 3.75M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH stocks went down by -5.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.05% and a quarterly performance of 4.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Match Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.63% for MTCH stocks with a simple moving average of 19.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $138 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MTCH, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

MTCH Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -5.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.56. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 25.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Schiffman Glenn, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $110.38 back on Sep 16. After this action, Schiffman Glenn now owns 9,898 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $5,518,750 using the latest closing price.

Schiffman Glenn, the Director of Match Group Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $110.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Schiffman Glenn is holding 9,898 shares at $5,503,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Equity return is now at value 31.90, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleHere’s How Your Trade MNST Aggressively Right Now
Next articleHere’s Our Rant About Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Related Articles

Business

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s stock...
Trending

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.10. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) went down by -1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.11. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.10. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) went down by -1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.11. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Nicola Day - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went down by -5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Buy or Sell Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) went down by -3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.68. The...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) went down by -1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.11. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) went down by -3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.93. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) went down by -6.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Western Union Company (WU)

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) went down by -2.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Can Realty Income Corporation (O) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) went down by -2.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.92. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) went down by -3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.68. The...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)

Nicola Day - 0
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) went down by -3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.27. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $575.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.62. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Nicola Day - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went down by -5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Centene Corporation (CNC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Ethane Eddington - 0
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) went down by -6.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.79. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Wall Street Pummels CAG After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) went down by -3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Delta Air Lines Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) went down by -2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.48. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links